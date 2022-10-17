Liam Marshall explains how he used to watch Wigan Warriors games for FREE

The winger enjoyed a great 2022 season for Matty Peet’s side, scoring 21 times in Super League, as well as going over for the winning tries in both the semi and the final of the Challenge Cup.

Marshall admits when he was younger he’d go to matches to see what information he could pick up from seeing players to improve his own game.

He said: “I only started watching the games more when I got to the end of high school.

Liam Marshall

“We used to watch them on tele, but we weren’t avid watchers.

“My two mates Nick (Gregson) and Jake (Shorrocks) were both on the scholarship programme at Wigan, so they used to get free tickets to the game and I used to tag along with them.

“We used to go on Friday nights, between 2010 and 2012, which were our later years at high school.

“At the stadium there’s the ticket desk, and for the scholarship lads they used to leave one ticket with their name on.

“I wasn’t on the scholarship so there wasn’t a ticket for me, but I used to give the name of one of the cumbrian lads who wouldn’t have travelled down, pretending to be them to get the ticket.

“I had a few free nights on out of town lads’ names who weren’t there, I would’ve been in trouble if they had turned up.

“I’ll be getting banned from places if people latch on.

“Eventually when I got to the Wigan academy we continued going before we played on a Saturday.

“You used to sit there taking tips and advice for the game the day after, hoping one day that it’ll be you.

“Pat Richards is a player who sticks in my mind, he’s probably the main one thinking back.

“I’d look to people in my position to see what they would do or what’s asked of them.

“You saw lads who you thought you’d have a chance of progressing to be like.

