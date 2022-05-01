Liam Marshall says Wigan Warriors have plenty of positives they can build on

The winger went over for a brace in the 40-22 victory against Daryl Powell’s side, with Iain Thornley, Bevan French, Liam Farrell and Ethan Havard all on the scoresheet as well.

Despite the comfortable victory, Marshall believes there are still a number of improvements the Warriors can make going forward into the next few weeks.

He said: “In the last couple of years we’ve been poor when we’ve played Warrington away, but we put that to bed last night with a good performance, but I think there’s still a bit more in us.

Liam Marshall scored a brace against Warrington Wolves on Friday night

“In some spells we were really good, and in others we were behind where we wanted to be, so hopefully we can put those things right in training this week. There were a lot of positives that we can build on, as well as having things to improve on.

“From 15 minutes into the game to probably the last 10, we were pretty good. We sort of stopped their possession and how they were playing, it wasn’t as end to end, and we got to grips with them.

“It was good for me to get over the line twice, it has given me a bit of a confidence boost. Warrington has been a good place for me, I always seem to get on the scoresheet.

“We were putting pressure onto them and hoping for a mistake. When we stuck to our game plan, we put some good rugby together.”

Marshall says the supporters who made the short trip down the motorway helped to motivate the Warriors, and hopes they will receive similar backing in next week’s Challenge Cup semi-final tie against St Helens at Elland Road.

“The fans were massive,” he added.

“That away end was bouncing, but it always is when we play Warrington. To give them a good result was class.