Logan Astley: Find out more about one of the youngsters starting for Wigan Warriors against Newcastle Thunder

Logan Astley

One of the players who has been handed a chance by Matty Peet is 18-year-old Logan Astley, who has recently signed full time with the club.

After being part of first team sessions during pre-season, he says he is delighted with how it is going.

He said: “It’s been a big step up from academy but I’m enjoying it and it’s definitely helping me to improve. Playing at halfback, I’ve got Tommy (Leuluai) there, so I’m learning a lot and developing.

“All the time in training they are showing me videos to let me know what to do. My biggest goal this year is to make my debut, and from there I’ll try and stay in the team. Everything you do is for that.

“I’m from Wigan so I’ve always supported the team, going watching them. I’ve been watching Lockers (Sean O’Loughlin) and now he’s my coach. I think Tommy made his debut the year I was born.”

During a team meeting, which took place as part of the Warriors media day, an outstanding and inventive flick pass from Astley was highlighted by the coaching staff.

“It’s always good when you get recognition for the things you do, it makes you feel good and makes you want to be even better in training.

“The way I play I have to be confident, so when I’m on the field I try not to worry. Even though there is a bit of pressure playing for Wigan and being around all the players, I just try and focus on doing my job.

“I like trying to play off the cuff. I’ve always enjoyed doing it and practiced since I was a kid. I think I’m at the point where some of the skills are natural, not even thinking about it.”