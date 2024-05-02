Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the Saints scrum-half has inked a three-year deal with the South Sydney Rabbitohs from 2025, with an announcement expected in the coming days with football manager Mark Ellison currently in the UK.

Thompson, 29, returned to Super League with the Warriors following a four-year stint with Canterbury Bulldogs, having caught the attention of clubs down under after establishing himself as one of the best English props in the game, including a man of the match performance during the 2019 Grand Final with St Helens.

Luke Thompson has thrown support behind former Saints team-mate Lewis Dodd amid his links to the NRL

“I did play with Doddy (Lewis Dodd), he’s a good lad. I wish him all the best,” Thompson said, asked about the speculation during the week.

“It’ll be a great challenge for him. I’ve no regrets going over there, I had a great few years and it not only matured me on the field but off the field as well. You learn a lot about yourself.

“I hope he goes and smashes it.”

Further reports from the Daily Telegraph state that the Rabbitohs have identified four Super League forwards to bolster their pack in 2025 - a list that includes Wigan’s Tyler Dupree.

Saints’ George Delaney, Leeds’ Tom Holroyd and Leigh’s Tom Amone have also been named by the publication.

Dupree, 24, signed a four-year deal with the Warriors last July following his move from Salford Red Devils and has quickly established himself as a young leader at the DW Stadium.