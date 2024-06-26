Luke Thompson looking forward to facing Wigan Warriors teammate on international stage
Both players have linked up with their respective squads ahead of Saturday’s Test in Toulouse.
Thompson, 29, has returned to the Super League competition in hot form for the Warriors, quickly establishing himself as a fan favourite at The Brick Community Stadium with his industrious performances.
Meanwhile, fellow forward Chan has featured just twice for the Cherry and Whites since his move from Catalans Dragons ahead of 2024, and is currently on loan at Hull FC to help spark their season back to life.
Thompson said: “He’s a good lad, I get on with Tiaki. He’s good value for the group and I’m made up that he’s got the opportunity to play for his country in France on the weekend.
“I’ll definitely be looking out for him!
“He works really hard. Ever since we started working in pre-season, he comes to training every day with a good attitude and trains hard.
“It’s good to see him get some game time at Hull, I’ve been watching him and he’s doing really well and hopefully that continues.”
Thompson looks set to win his eighth cap on the weekend, having missed last year’s end-of-season series against Tonga with only four games in the NRL across the 2023 campaign due to an ankle injury.
He last represented England during the delayed 2021 World Cup on home soil, including group wins over Samoa and France, while he also played for Great Britain during their tour down under in 2019 under then-coach Wayne Bennett.
“It’s special and it’s a bit different,” Thompson said.
“You’ve got to soak it in; you're representing your country.
“It comes with the responsibility when you pull on the shirt.
"It’s a great honour and whenever I get the opportunity, it’s one I relish.
“I’m really excited to get out there on Saturday and pull the England shirt on with this young team, and it’ll obviously build into the series against Samoa at the end of the year.”
