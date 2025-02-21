Luke Thompson has Hull FC in his sights after last weekend's disappointment against Leigh

Luke Thompson admits the opening-round Super League golden-point loss to Leigh Leopards underlined just how much of a prize scalp Wigan Warriors have become.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gaz O'Brien's drop-goal in the second minute of extra time was followed by scenes of utter euphoria among Leigh's players, staff and supporters - not to mention opposition fans on social media.

And Thompson insists it will only act as motivation for Wigan as they try to defend the clean sweep of trophies won last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Definitely...and we know that," he said. "We're the champions from last year, we won every trophy available to us, and we know every team will raise their game against us.

"There's never going to be an easy game for us because of that, and that means we have to be on it every week. And that's something we take pride in to be honest, it's a privilege to be in this position."

While obviously gutted at the nature of the defeat, Thompson was magnanimous in his assessment of the opening hit-out.

"It was a very tough game, right until the end," he said. "We expected a tough game, it always is when Leigh come here, being a derby as well as two good teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Full credit to them, I thought they were excellent, but we'll take a lot of positives from it as well. We did a lot of good stuff in the game, it was only round one, and we'll be better for it.

"The first time was pretty end to end, there weren't many stoppages in the game. At half-time, in the sheds, everyone was pretty tired, but we thought we had been the better side and could do the same in the second half.

"You're hoping the opposition will go away, but they didn't, and fair play to them for that. We will look back on a few missed chances, but we know we'll learn this."

Aside from the result, every other aspect of opening night went well, with a record round one attendance making for a cracking atmosphere inside the Brick Community Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was awesome to be involved in such an event, to have such a big crowd in round one is great for the game and great for the town," he added. "Hopefully everyone enjoyed the game and wants to come back every week. The great thing about rugby league is there's always next week and we'll get a chance to learn from this and put it right."