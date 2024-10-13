Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors prop forward Luke Thompson played almost the full 80 minutes of this year’s physical Super League Grand Final battle against Hull KR.

The England international will go down as one of the signings of the 2024 season across the whole competition after a stellar first campaign with the Cherry and Whites, capped off by an exceptional stint in the pack for the Warriors in their 9-2 Old Trafford victory over the Robins.

Thompson played a mighty 66 minutes until his first interchange, including a stint in the back-row for Junior Nsemba, who later passed a head injury assessment. The prop then had a three minute break on the sidelines before returning to help complete the job against Willie Peters’ side.

Luke Thompson won his third Super League Grand Final on Saturday

A part of Wigan’s leadership group, winger Liam Marshall was full of praise for his no-nonsense team-mate following the bruising 80 minute encounter - believing Thompson’s efforts could have seen him in the mix for the inaugural Rob Burrow Award, which was won by Bevan French after his dazzling display.

Asked what Thompson has brought to the club in his first season, the 28-year-old prolific try-scorer replied: “His work ethic and his professionalism. Anyone who has been into our facility or knows about him, he’s very meticulous with how he works.

“He’s a credit to himself with what he does every single day.

“He turns up and he’s relentless and that pays back on the field. He played in the middle and back-row, came off for a few minutes and it’s an outstanding stint.

“He probably could have been up there for man of the match, but obviously Bevan’s flair just nicked it.”

Thompson made 17 carries for 171 metres across his performance, the third-most for the Warriors behind Liam Marshall (184) and Bevan French (172), according to Opta.

“It’s amazing when you’ve got a player like that who can do nearly 80 minutes in the biggest game of the year,” Marshall added.

“He didn’t look fazed at one point, he’s not got his hands on his knees, he's just turning up again and again for his mates.”