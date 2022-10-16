Magic Weekend to return to St James' Park in 2023 as Wigan Warriors discover their opponents

Newcastle will host the event for a seventh time, with games set to take place on Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 June.

Wigan Warriors will be in action on the opening day, where they will take on Catalans Dragons (K.O. 3.45pm).

Rhodri Jones, the chief commercial officer at Super League said: “We are delighted to announce the return of Magic Weekend to Newcastle. It is a firm favourite with fans and a date that players look forward to in the calendar.”

St James' Park, Newcastle

“I’d also like to thank Sky Sports, Newcastle United and Newcastle City Council for their continued support of the event.”

Councillor Lesley Storey, Newcastle City Council cabinet member for a Vibrant City, added: “I’m delighted that Magic Weekend will once again be taking place in our city in 2023.

“Nowhere else has built up such a formidable relationship with Super League’s in-season showpiece event like we have in Newcastle, and it always delivers a memorable weekend for supporters and our residents alike.

“There are some fantastic fixtures to look forward to for Magic Weekend 2023 and I can’t wait to see the fans flock here in their thousands.”

St James’ Park first hosted the Magic Weekend during the 2015 season, and remained there until 2018.

Liverpool’s Anfield held the event in 2019, before a return to the North East two years later.

Newcastle United CEO, Darren Eales, stated: “The Magic Weekend has been a huge success at St. James’ Park and we are delighted to be welcoming the event back for the seventh time.

“We want to continue attracting major events to the stadium and I’d like to thank Super League, our team at Newcastle United and our partners across the city for their ongoing support.”

Here are the full fixtures for the 2023 Magic Weekend:

Saturday 3 June

Salford Red Devils v Hull KR (1:30pm)

Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons (3:45pm)

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers (6:00pm)

Sunday 4 June

Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Centurions (12:30pm)

St Helens v Huddersfield Giants (2:45pm)

