Wigan Warriors prop forward Liam Byrne has been linked with a move to Super League rivals Warrington Wolves for the 2026 campaign.

Warrington Guardian reports that the Ireland international is set for the switch at the conclusion of the forthcoming campaign, when his current contract expires at the Brick Community Stadium.

Players entering the final year of their deals have been allowed to negotiate with rival clubs for the following season since the start of December, as per new rules within the sport.

That has reportedly seen Warrington Wolves enter talks with Byrne to strengthen their options in the pack.

To date, the 25-year-old has made 126 appearances for the Cherry and Whites, having progressed through the youth ranks, winning two Challenge Cups and a Super League title, alongside last year’s record-equalling World Club Challenge triumph over Penrith Panthers.

He is currently among a stacked forward pack under Matt Peet, with strong competition and the likes of England internationals Luke Thompson and Ethan Havard establishing themselves as starting front-rowers in 2024.

Byrne is highly-rated at the Warriors, and is a regular in the match day 17, but Wigan also have a plethora of young talent rising through the club.

Cumbrian-born Harvie Hill enjoyed 16 appearances across the 2024 Grand Slam winning campaign and looks to have a bright future, predicted as an upcoming leader.

The 21-year-old will be pushing to become a regular at Wigan Warriors in the near-future, having also featured from the interchange bench in the triumph over NRL kings Penrith Panthers last February - and impressing against a heavyweight opposition pack full of international stars. If Byrne is to leave, that could provide a spot for Hill to make a further step up at Wigan.

Meanwhile, Harvey Makin is another highly-rated youngster at the club, yet to make his first-team debut, while fellow prop Kian McDermott was promoted from the academy ahead of the 2025 title-defending campaign.

On the other side, Warrington Wolves will be looking to add to their pack with Paul Vaughan, Zane Musgrove and Jordan Crowther all entering the final year of their respective deals, with Byrne potentially adding plenty of winning experience at the Halliwell Jones Stadium under England and NRL icon Sam Burgess.