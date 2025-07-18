Martin Offiah (far left) and Adam Hills (second right) alongside England duo George WIlliams (second left) and Jack Welsby (second right) in front of Tower Bridge with the Rugby League Ashes trophy

Martin Offiah is backing Wigan Warriors talent Junior Nsemba to become English rugby league’s next superstar.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old was selected in Shaun Wane’s preparation squad for the Rugby League Ashes series against Australia, which begins in October, having made his England debut last November against Samoa.

The back-rower’s incredible rise came during Wigan’s historic 2024 campaign in which they won the Super League Grand Final, League Leaders’ Shield, Challenge Cup and the World Club Challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nsemba was recognised for his stellar contributions last term by winning the Super League Young Player of the Year award. He was also named in the Super League Dream Team and given a new six-year contract by Wigan.

“My expectations are high for Junior,” said former Great Britain and England international Offiah, who enjoyed four trophy-laden years with Wigan between 1992 and 1995. “He burst onto the scene during Wigan’s perfect season.

“He played in big games, and he’s been part of a side that’s beaten Australian teams such as Penrith in the World Club Challenge.

“He knows what to expect. There is going to be a lot of expectation on Junior, and his brand is rising.

“For me, he’s the next big superstar of the English game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is a Wigan player and that comes with a lot of pressure as well, because people are looking at him and saying he's the next Ellery Hanley.

“He's the next guy who, if England win this Ashes series, could go on to become a household name.”

Nsemba made his domestic debut in 2022 at the age of 18 and has produced another string of dynamic and eye-catching performances during the 2025 season, scoring six tries in 18 appearances, as Wigan sit second in the Super League table.

Offiah knows all about the pressures that come with rising to the very top of the sport, but is steadfast in his belief that Nsemba can handle what is thrown at him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you push people into that position, it's tough because it comes with a certain level of expectation,” he continued.

“The Aussies are going to be aware of him; he's going to be a targeted man.

“Can he rise to that challenge? Can he be that guy? He can, and I believe Junior's got everything to handle it.”

Offiah was speaking during a launch event in London to mark 100 days to go until the 2025 Ashes Series begins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three-Test contest will see England face Australia for the first time since the 2017 Rugby League World Cup Final, and it will also be the first Ashes series since 2003, when the Kangaroos last toured the UK under the Great Britain banner.

“I’m so happy to see the Ashes Series return to the rugby league calendar after such a long time,” Offiah added.

“There is a rich history between these two great teams, and the upcoming Test Matches give this generation of athletes a chance to write their own chapter in the story of this famous rivalry.”