Martin Offiah has hailed Wigan Warriors after they were crowned with the BBC Sports Personality Team of the Year award - and has now challenged them to continue competing at the top with the hopes of creating a new legacy.

It’s only the third time that a rugby league club has been recognised with the prestigious award, with Wigan becoming the first in 1994, and St Helens in 2006.

Matt Peet’s side became the first outfit of the Super League era to win every trophy on offer in a single season, and the Wigan head coach was joined by captain Liam Farrell, prolific try-scorer Liam Marshall and England international Harry Smith at the star-studded awards show at Media City, Salford, on Tuesday evening.

Offiah presented the quartet with the Team of the Year award, having been a part of the all-conquering 1994 side that made history.

“I love it when the club gets the recognition it truly deserves,” Offiah told Wigan Today.

“It was nice to be in that position to hand over the trophy to Liam Farrell, the second trophy this year after the Challenge Cup.

“It was a great evening, putting Wigan front and centre on the national stage again.

“We’ve talked a lot about Wigan’s history – and Matt Peet touched on it – and Wigan are really in the eye of the sport of greatness right now. Well done to Kris Radlinski, Mike Danson and all involved.

“They had the perfect season, and it means a lot.”

Offiah, who won four Challenge Cups, five league titles, three Regal Trophies and one Lancashire Cup with Wigan, has now laid out a new challenge to his former club to continue competing at the top with the aims of creating a legacy.

“The thing that gets you remembered is continued greatness,” Offiah said.

“To stay in the eye of the sport, the next period of time, like what Leeds did and Bradford in the early days, Wigan need to now have an extended period of dominance. People talk about eight Challenge Cups from back in the day, and St George dominated in Australia with 11 titles.

“Wigan need to stay in the eye of the storm, continue to be great and continue to compete, because that’s the hardest part - to stay up there.”