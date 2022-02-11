Wigan Warriors start their Super League campaign with a 24-10 win away to Hull KR

Jake Bibby and Liam Marshall both went over twice, with Matty Peet starting life as head coach on the winning side.

Jai Field was the other scorer, as he enjoyed a solid night at fullback.

The first try of the game came after nine minutes, with Bibby on hand to punish a dropped ball from Sam Wood near his own try line.

Jake Bibby went over twice

Field then successfully added the extras to make it 6-0.

A worrying early problem for Wigan was an injury to Iain Thornley, who needed help leaving the field of play, as Zak Hardaker came on to replace him.

Just before the 20-minute mark, Tony Smith’s side pulled one back, with Mikey Lewis finding a gap in the Warriors line to sprint towards the right corner.

Wigan remained ahead, after Jordan Abdull was unable to kick the conversion, and extended their lead through a fantastic move.

Jai Field finished off a great move in the first half

From a scrum, Cade Cust produced a superb kick through for the speedy Field to chase and finish on the left side.

Another pacey player for Peet’s side is Marshall, who demonstrated this for Wigan’s third.

The winger ran the length of the field to cross the try line and add his name to the scoresheet.

Rovers’ woes continued just before half time, as Bibby gratefully picked up another dropped ball by Wood to claim his second of the night.

Liam Marshall sprints down the wing for a try

Field missed his third kick in a row, as the Warriors headed into the break with a 18-4 lead.

The home side started to test the defence of their opponents in the early periods of the second half but failed to find a breakthrough.

After a quiet 20 minutes for Wigan, they increased their lead further, with space opening up on the left side for Marshall to get his second of the game.

Hardaker took over kicking duties from Field and was successful with his first attempt.

With six minutes remaining, Rovers claimed a consolation, as Matt Parcall picked up a loose ball to dive over the line.

Abdull also added the extras, as the game finished 24-10 to Wigan.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Liam Marshall, Kai Pearce-Paul, Iain Thornley, Jake Bibby, Cade Cust, Thomas Leuluai, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Kaide Ellis, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Willie Isa.

Interchanges: Zak Hardaker, Patrick Mago, Morgan Smithies, Liam Byrne.

Tries: Bibby (9,’ 38’), Field (26’), Marshall (34,' 61’)

Conversions: Field (1/4), Hardaker (1/1)

Hull KR: Lachlan Coote, Sam Wood, Brad Takairangi, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Ryan Hall, Mikey Lewis, Jordan Abdull, Albert Vete, Jez Litten, George King, Kane Linnett, Matty Storton, Korbin Sims.

Interchanges: Matt Parcell, Jimmy Keinhorst, Greg Richards, Frankie Halton.

Tries: Lewis (18’), Parcell (74')

Conversions: Abdull (1/2)

Attendance: 9,044