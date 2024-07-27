Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors fell to third spot on the Super League table following their 40-4 defeat to Warrington Wolves at The Brick Community Stadium, with head coach Matt Peet admitting the result was a ‘tough one to take’.

The score ended Wigan’s remarkable home form of 17 successive victories, dating back to May 2023 and just one away from a club record in the modern era, with winger Liam Marshall scoring the only points for the hosts to take his tally to 20 for the season so far.

The Cherry and Whites headed into the Round 19 fixture without Australian centre Adam Keighran due to head injury protocols, while star hooker Brad O’Neill suffered a serious-looking knee injury on 50 minutes and was assisted from the field in a concerning blow for Wigan.

Wigan Warriors have suffered first back-to-back defeats since June 2023

It was the first time since last year’s Magic Weekend that the Warriors had conceded 40 points or more in a game, with Sam Burgess’ outfit running in seven tries to avenge June’s Challenge Cup Final encounter at Wembley.

The two points lifted the Wire to top spot on the Super League table on points difference, while Hull KR moved to second following their 40-16 home win over London Broncos.

“It’s a tough one to take,” Peet reflected.

“The scoreline doesn’t look good, and there’s aspects of our performance that certainly don’t look good.

“Credit to Warrington, they executed much better than we did, and they deserved to win.

“We’ll all learn from it.”

Friday’s result marked first back-to-back defeats since June 2023, losing to Catalans Dragons at Magic Weekend before St Helens claimed the win at the Totally Wicked Stadium, and the defending champions now head into a spell of three games in 10 days and despite slipping down the table - albeit with a game in hand - Peet remains upbeat.

Looking ahead, the Warriors head coach continued: "It was always going to be a tough challenge, and a challenge for all of us. If we won tonight, it would have still looked like a tough week.