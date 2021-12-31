Matt Peet believes Wigan Warriors are capable of being competitive in 2022

Matt Peet at Formby Beach

The new head coach says the club’s future success will be underpinned by a ‘Wigan feel’ – with the fans at the heart of the action.

He hopes his players can create a strong connection with the people in the stands.

“I think the squad is more than capable of being in the big games, and that’s our goal,” he said. “It’s all up to us really.

“It has to be based on culture, it has to feel like Wigan. We have to give the town something to be proud of, and if we can do that, anything is possible.

“Part of our mission is to get the stadium rocking and get that connection between the team and the supporters.

“They can expect an honest, hardworking and committed style of rugby.

”I want a team who looks organise but can also play with some freedom, with players playing to their strengths.

“We’ve got a capable group to do that. We want lads playing with a smile on their faces but working hard for the team.”

Wigan kick-off their preseason preparations at Newcastle on Sunday, January 23, before visiting Warrington six days later.