Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet credited Harry Smith for his game management against Huddersfield Giants as his side dominated the second half for a 48-6 victory.

Winger Liam Marshall enjoyed a hat-trick in the Round 11 triumph at the John Smith’s Stadium, alongside braces from Bevan French and Abbas Miski and a try from Kruise Leeming in hot conditions.

The victory lifted the Warriors to the top of the Super League table above St Helens and Warrington Wolves on points difference, with Peet pleased with the performance that included 40 unanswered points on either side of half time.

Matt Peet praised Harry Smith following Wigan's 48-6 victory over Huddersfield

“I’m pleased, I thought that it was a tough game – much tougher than the scoreline suggests,” Peet said.

“It was a war of attrition in the first half, both teams attempting set for set and I thought Huddersfield were probably the better team.

“There were some areas where they exposed us with good play, as you’d expect from them.

"Esan Marsters was causing us problems with his offloads, so it was pleasing to get the opportunity to get the lads to regroup.

“I thought the second half was job well done with a balanced team performance.”

Back on kicking duties for Adam Keighran, academy product Smith converted eight from nine in the victory, including a penalty conversion - but it was the 24-year-old’s game management that caught the eye of his head coach.

“I thought Harry Smith managed the game well,” Peet continued.

“I thought he played with a lot of composure. At times we needed a calm head, the way he organised us, got the ball where it needed to be and kicked the ball well, particularly in the second half.”

Ethan Havard also continues to impress following his return from a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury.

The England prop made his third straight appearance from the interchange bench and continues to grow weekly with his performances, with Peet admitting: “I’m pleased with him.