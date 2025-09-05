Matt Peet applauds the Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet said he was proud of his side after they beat St Helens 18-4 in a thrilling derby, and again praised his side’s defensive efforts.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan strengthened their grip on securing a top-two finish, with the Warriors moving two points clear of third-placed Leeds Rhinos with two rounds of the regular campaign remaining.

Saints scored the opener through Deon Cross, but tries from Jake Wardle and Liam Marshall gave Wigan a 12-4 lead at the break. A spectacular 90-metre effort from Jai Field in the second half sealed a pulsating 18-4 derby day win, and their first victory at St Helens in five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a strange game, I thought,” Peet said post-match. “I’m very proud of the team. It’s a credit to St Helens, but we put ourselves in a bit of a hole, and we had to work our way out of it. And then in the second half, I thought we were comfortable, but a combination of ill discipline and a few silly errors probably limited how much time we had to apply pressure.

"We probably should have put more pressure on them than we did, and that’s partly a credit to them.”

Peet was asked about the half-time team talk after weathering the Saints’ storm in the first 20 minutes, with the Warriors pulling clear in the second half thanks to Field’s long-range effort.

"It’s a very simple game, this,” Peet continued. “If we started the second half like we did in the first half, then it was game on, so we didn’t want to do that, so we had to respect the ball and kick well. I thought, defensively, we were at it all night.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan’s defensive capabilities have come to the fore in recent weeks, with Peet’s side having only conceded three tries in their last four outings.

"It has got to happen, hasn’t it?” Peet added. “If you want to have a crack at the big one, I think you have got to tighten up defensively, and that’s what we’ll do, but that’s based on the lessons we’ve learned through the year.

"I thought we looked comfortable defensively. They scored a good try early on, which was well worked. I liked our kick defence, Jai was very brave. On the whole, I thought we looked pretty composed.”

Field’s try in front of the travelling Warriors faithful is one for his highlight reel, but it was all down to the team’s defensive pressure in the build-up, according to Peet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s something we’ve done over the years where we can turn defence into attack very quickly,” said Peet. “Obviously, for a coach, it’s a great feeling because you go from being concerned to defend to as soon as you see some of these players in space, you are just hoping they get under the sticks.

"I think it comes when you are defending pretty well and teams are trying stuff that maybe is a little bit different for them and maybe is off their plan, I think it was (Mark) Percival that kicked, their chase isn’t as structured and that’s when these players can find space so, although it’s a moment of brilliance from Bevan (French) and Jai, it comes as a culmination of the defensive pressure, I think.”