Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet celebrates their his side's victory over Warrington Wolves with Adam Keighran

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet said his side’s performance in their win over Warrington Wolves was one they can be proud of, but admitted ‘there’s no doubt there’s more in us’.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Certainly pleased, yeah,” Peet said in his post-match press conference. “I liked our commitment and our attitude, and our selflessness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’ll be good that we can come in and review the game, looking at areas of improvement, simple ones really, none of those yardage penalties that we gave away, which probably came through a bit of over enthusiasm which is better than it being the other way around, and a bit of stuff around technical things, so I can work with that.

"I certainly think it’s a performance we can be proud of, and our supporters will like the look of.

"There’s no doubt there’s more in us, and potentially the game could’ve had a different margin, but that’s also credit to Warrington.

“(It was an 80-minute display) in terms of those things I’m talking about, it was far from flawless and we could’ve come unstuck at the end, and the penalties we gave away, you can’t continue to do that, so I wouldn’t say it was a perfect 80-minute performance, but I think in terms of attitude and commitment, it was.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan went three points clear of third-placed Leigh thanks to their win at Warrington, strengthening their grip on a top-two finish, and ultimately, a home semi-final in the play-offs.

However, Peet isn’t getting carried away with the league table just yet, with a lot of rugby still to be played with six rounds remaining.

“Last year, we could’ve finished top or we could’ve finished fourth with six games left,” Peet acknowledged.

"I think the competition as a whole is great, and I think some of the teams that miss out on the play-offs this year, the quality will be better than as long as I’ve known.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think some good teams are going to miss out, whereas some years it’s almost been (the top) four and then whoever makes it up, but I think every team who gets in the play-offs this year will fancy it, and I think momentum this time of year is almost more important than where you finish.

"A team could finish fifth on a winning run and really fancy it, and they’ll be really tough to beat in a semi-final or whatever it may be, so I take your point, there’s a lot of competition for places, and second, first, and third is no different.”

Next up for the Warriors is a top-of-the-table clash with league leaders Hull Kingston Rovers at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night, with more than 16,000 tickets already sold for the mouthwatering affair, which could have a major say on who claims the League Leaders’ Shield.