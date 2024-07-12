Matt Peet hails both sides in derby thriller after ‘crazy week’ as Zach Eckersley shines at fullback

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet hailed both sides following Friday’s derby thriller as the reigning champions edged out rivals St Helens 16-12 at The Brick Community Stadium.

The fresh injury to superstar Bevan French was the talking point ahead of the clash but the 34 available players on the field delivered with a thrilling Super League encounter, enjoyed by more than 20,000 supporters inside the ground and live on Sky Sports.

Tries from centres Jake Wardle and Adam Keighran hauled the hosts back level after Paul Wellens’ Saints had twice seized the initiative, before 20-year-old full-back Zach Eckersley burst over for the decisive 68th-minute try in front of a delighted South Stand.

Wigan Warriors have now won 10 straight games in all competitions

Peet said: "Bevan pulled up in the last five minutes of our final session. It's a grade two hamstring, so if it's less than eight weeks, I'll be surprised.

"But maybe it's a way of giving him a rest and having him back for the rest of the year. We'll learn a lot about ourselves playing without Bevan and Brad O'Neill and Kruise Leeming.

"The fundamentals of how to win a game aren't about star players, they're about culture."

The 40-year-old head coach reserved particular praise for academy product Eckersley, who featured in the full-back position for the first time in the senior squad, assisting Wigan’s opening score for England international Wardle before crossing for the match-winner on just his eighth first-team appearance.

"He had not practised there so it's credit to Zach for being confident and level-headed,” Peet added.

“It was a big night for him and he stood up and looked really assured, and he played tough as well.

“I must mention Harry Robertson as well on the other side. I think if St Helens would have got the win, which they could have done, he would have been man of the match. It was an outstanding debut.

"I thought both teams just delivered as they always do - senior players, young players. There's a lot of people - players, coaches on the pathway - who will have been watching tonight and should be really proud."

The Warriors, now with 10 wins on the bounce in all competitions, were also without star number nine Brad O’Neill due to suspension, while fellow hookers Kruise Leeming and Tom Forber remain sidelined through respective injuries.

It saw captain Liam Farrell and youngster Jack Farrimond share the responsibilities at nine across the 80 minutes.

“It’s been a crazy week,” Peet said.

“We had to solve that initial problem of having no dummy-half, and we thought we just about worked on that this week in training and then Bevan French pulled his hamstring.

“It was a great challenge for us. It was just about getting on with it and backing your DNA.

"I thought Liam Farrell did an outstanding job, there were a few lads that were great.

“Credit to Sean O’Loughlin and Tommy Leuluai, they came up with the plan to cover the dummy-half position and the players bought in.”