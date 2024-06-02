Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet believes Saturday’s Super League battle against Warrington Wolves was a good display of ‘young British players’ with a total of five debutants across both clubs.

Wire boss Sam Burgess handed out four debuts at the Halliwell Jones Stadium for the Round 13 clash, while Jacob Douglas made his senior bow for the Warriors on the wing, having featured during the club’s pre-season schedule against Wakefield Trinity and Hull FC.

Both head coaches opted to rest some of their key players with an eye on next week’s much-anticipated Challenge Cup Final, with 12 changes made by the hosts.

18-year-old Arron Lindop opened the scoring for Warrington, while towering teenager Junior Nsemba added to his tally as the Warriors came away with 19-18 victory, with Liam Marshall and Kruise Leeming also crossing for the visitors.

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves handed out five debuts between them for Saturday's Super League clash

“I thought Jacob was good, I thought Zach (Eckersley) was good, Junior Nsemba obviously only 19-years-old and Brad O’Neill only 21…it was a good game for British rugby league and the future of it,” Wigan boss Peet said.

“I thought Warrington had some outstanding players as well.

“It was probably exactly the kind of game I was expecting, two committed teams.”

Jacob Douglas made his official Wigan Warriors debut on the wing against Warrington Wolves

Bevan French meanwhile captained Wigan in the absence of veteran back-rower Liam Farrell, who was one of six players rested ahead of the clash in the capital.

The reigning Man of Steel admits he was impressed by the side’s youngsters, with academy product Zach Eckersley also making only his fourth senior appearance to partner Marshall on the left edge.

“It was a good test for the young players outside me, like Jacob Douglas,” the stand-off said.

“It wasn’t a straightforward game, so to see how they handled themselves and responded to things when it didn’t quite go our way was impressive.

“We all know they can play rugby league, that’s why they’re here. But the way they handled themselves and responded was good.

“Junior Nsemba, at 19-years-old, the way he’s improved every week and taken on board when we speak about things, that’s what impresses me the most.