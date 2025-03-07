Matt Peet oversees Warriors training in Las Vegas

Matt Peet says he would love to take Wigan Warriors back to Las Vegas following the success of this year’s event.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All-conquering Peet presided over an unprecedented clean sweep last season and led his men to another famous success last weekend.

The 48-24 win over Warrington Wolves in the first Super League game to be played in the USA earned the Warriors and the wider British game plenty of plaudits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thousands of Wiganers made the trip and NRL bosses spoke glowingly of Super League sides again being part of the extravaganza in 2026.

It seems likely, however, that two different teams will join the party next year with Leeds Rhinos, St Helens an Hull Kingston Rovers touted among the leading contenders.

But the World Club Challenge may also be a part of a trimmed-down three match schedule, meaning that Wigan would return to Sin City next March should they retain their Super League crown.

Peet said: “That’s an exciting suggestion and makes a lot of sense. I think the World Club Challenge has to be concrete in the calendar. Much like the international programme, it needs solidifying. I wouldn’t say it’s an extra carrot for our team – it’s about trying to have success as a group regardless of the World Club Challenge. Whether it’s played in Las Vegas or not, it doesn’t make it any less satisfying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we would certainly love the opportunity to go back and I don’t have a bad word to say about it. I’ve heard positive things about Vegas from other Super League clubs who like thought of going out there to play a game. I hope there is Super League involvement next year. If we can have a Super League game and Wigan Warriors playing too, that would be amazing. But there are a lot of bridges to cross before that comes to fruition.”

Peet and his players, who were given a hero’s reception at a fans festival at the iconic Fremont Street last Thursday, partied in Vegas after turning over Sam Burgess’ Wolves. He said: “We went out together on the Saturday evening and the club put a function on. I was made up with the amount of lads’ families came over and you would have been amazing if you had seen it outside the ground.

"The club put up a marquee outside the ground with food and drinks and there must have been more than 70 people. After we went to a little bar afterwards and then Sunday was just a relaxing day.

“I don’t think the players could really experience Las Vegas by going to a show or on a trip because the focus was on the game. But we knew we would have Sunday and some of Monday to see the sights and the lads certainly did that I was chuffed for them and we did that ourselves as staff. It was a good feeling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peet’s family were in Vegas and he added: “It’s at the heart of everything we do. Even when we lose, our families are there waiting for us and the club does a fantastic job in looking after them and including them in the journey.

“They sacrifice a lot as well – the players’ and staff’s families – and our job has some unique challenges. But when they can have some positive experiences and feel part of the team as well then it’s all contributes to the culture.”