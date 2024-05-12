Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warriors number nine Brad O’Neill enjoyed a stint at loose forward in the latter stages of Wigan’s win over Huddersfield Giants at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The 21-year-old started in his normal position during the Round 11 clash, with interchange hooker Kruise Leeming coming on midway through the opening period and later scoring his fifth try for the Warriors against his former club.

Upon his return to action in West Yorkshire, academy product O’Neill was trialled in the new position as Wigan raced away to a comfortable 48-6 victory over Ian Watson’s Giants to climb to the top of the Super League table.

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet believes Liam Byrne will not receive a suspension for his sin-bin against Huddersfield Giants

“It’s always one that we knew we had up our sleeves,” Peet said of putting O’Neill to 13.

“It was a day for mobility. Kruise was playing well and I wanted to get Brad back on defensively, but it would have been silly to bring Kruise off with the amount of damage he was causing them and he was defending well, too.

“I thought it was a game for that, a few people moved into different positions. I liked the balance of it.”

Meanwhile, the Wigan boss admits he’s not sweating over a potential suspension for prop forward Liam Byrne ahead of the Challenge Cup semi-final showdown against Hull KR.

The 24-year-old Ireland international was sent to the sin-bin for the first tackle of the game for a high shot on Matty English, having only recently returned from a four-match suspension following his red card on Good Friday.

He became the third player to be shown a card across the latest Super League round, while Huddersfield centre Esan Marsters was also sent for 10 for a trip on Bevan French in the closing stages of the game.

Wigan and Hull KR will do battle in Doncaster next week for a place at Wembley, and Peet is expecting Byrne to be available for selection ahead of Monday’s match review panel meeting.

“I’m confident that he will (be available),” the head coach said.

“If he misses out from today, I don’t think he will be the only one because I thought there were similar contacts.

“I’m not saying it was the wrong decision. But I can’t see consistency across one high tackle to the next.