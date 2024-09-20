Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Superstar full-back Jai Field scored a hat-trick of tries as Wigan Warriors dominated Salford Red Devils for a 64-0 triumph to lift the 2024 League Leaders’ Shield at the Brick Community Stadium.

The Australian 27-year-old has hit hot form for the reigning champions, helping the side finish top of the table and claim a home semi-final tie on October 5 – set to play the lowest-ranked winner from the eliminator play-offs.

Field’s three tries saw him double his tally for the season in 18 Super League appearances, while he also produced his 12th assist of the campaign as Wigan celebrated winning the League Leaders’ Shield back-to-back for the first time in their history.

Paul Rowley named eight debutants in his Salford side with an eye on the play-offs, and so it was no surprise to see Field and co run riot against an inexperienced opposition.

“He was all over the place tonight,” Peet said of Field.

“He made some good kick returns, set a few up and I think he could have had a few more because he gets himself in the picture.

“We’ve got some good support players at the moment in Bevan French, Jai and Kruise Leeming, so I think we look dangerous once we poke our nose through and get some ruck speed, then we’ve got some lads who can finish.”

Meanwhile, Abbas Miski was the only change made for the Warriors from the 38-0 win over rivals Leeds Rhinos in the penultimate round of the regular season.

The Lebanon international was replaced by rising star Zach Eckersley on the right wing, who crossed the whitewash in the victory and set up another.

In-form Liam Marshall also added two more tries to his tally to take the prolific winger to 27 at the end of the regular campaign, with further scores from Leeming (2), French and England international centre Jake Wardle.

On Miski, Peet admitted: “He’s fine.

“He has a bit of a crunchy knee at the moment. I think all year it has just been a case of managing it. He’ll be back for the semi.”