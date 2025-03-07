Matt Peet and his Wigan players assess the scene in Las Vegas

Matt Peet admits there is a huge buzz in the Wigan Warriors camp as they prepare to host struggling Huddersfield Giants on Sunday.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The champions are on a massive high after thumping Warrington Wolves in last weekend’s historic Super League clash in Las Vegas.

Peet does not see the so far pointless Giants’ visit as any kind of “homecoming” for his men, but he acknowledged the feelgood factor around the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if expected a big crowd and atmosphere on Sunday lunchtime, the Warriors head coach said: “I hope so. I certainly wouldn’t call it a homecoming, but every game at the Brick Community Stadium is a great opportunity for us.

"I think Sunday, with a 1pm kick-off and having not been at home since round one, will be great. But there’s no doubt that Huddersfield will sense an opportunity as well, so it’s up to us to make sure it’s a positive day for everyone.”

Over 5,000 Wigan fans filled their boots in the bars and casinos of Vegas last week and they certainly made themselves heard at the Allegiant Stadium on gameday.

Peet and his players attended a huge fan festival at the iconic Fremont Street in downtown Vegas two days before the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan fans were everywhere in Sin City and Peet enjoyed the vibe of taking his men stateside in a venture driven by chief executive Kris Radlinski.

“We certainly sensed it while we were over there and it was a credit to Super League,” added the Warriors boss. “Kris must have been so proud to have, I guess, created that opportunity for the team – and I think the team delivered. We had a responsibility and yes, there’s positivity around the club, which I feel has been building for some time now and has to continue to build.”

Viewing figures on Sky Sports for the Wigan-Warrington clash peaked at 340,000 – the highest ever for a regular season Super League fixture, excluding one match during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Peet continued: “I’ve seen some of the statistics to come out from the game and obviously they reflected really positively on the engagements and the eyes on the sport. But also you could feel a real positivity and I think it’s fair to say that everyone who was there will understand what I’m saying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If I hadn’t been, it would be difficult to comprehend that rugby league could be on that platform. The energy around Las Vegas in general – not just what you saw in the media but the interactions between people from the NRL and Super League – was fantastic. That included players, sponsors sharing ideas, staff and the administrators, I just think it was a real celebration of rugby league. I’m proud that Wigan and Super League were involved.”

Wigan flew back from Vegas on Monday and Peet said his men are in good shape ahead of Sunday’s clash with a Huddersfield side coached by ex-Warriors half-back Luke Robinson.

“We’ve increased the amount of wellbeings and protocols wrapped around the players,” revealed Peet. “We’ll have to train intelligently, not just for this week but probably for two or three weeks yet.

“They seem good and I think it’s one of the benefits of having a young group. They’re very resilient and robust but winning helps. We have the option to make changes this weekend because we certainly have the depth.”