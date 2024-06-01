Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet admits Adam Keighran is ‘disappointed’ following his red card in the 19-18 victory over Warrington Wolves, potentially ending his chances of playing at Wembley next week.

Australian centre Keighran, 27, was sent off for a high tackle on opposite winger Arron Lindop in the 69th minute of the Round 13 clash, with the two sides to meet again next Saturday at the national stadium in the Challenge Cup Final.

The incident looks to have put Keighran in danger of suspension that will rule him out of next Saturday’s battle, with the match review panel to meet on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Keighran was sent off for high contact in the win over Warrington

Wigan managed to hold out for the victory against a youthful Wire outfit, with Harry Smith’s drop-goal on the half-time hooter the difference at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

“There’s a potential that he (Keighran) won’t play, there is always that chance when you play a game,” Peet said.

“If he is (banned) I’d be very disappointed for Adam, but as far as the team is concerned, we’ll move on quickly.

“I’ve just given him a pat on the back. I’ve told him to keep his head up and he’s obviously disappointed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 20-cup winners rested several key players with an eye on Wembley, with Peet admitting the depth in his squad will play an advantage with the potential of a few incidents to be reviewed.

The 40-year-old coach continued: “Whenever you step out on the field, you know there’s a chance you might not play the week after.

“That’s why squads are designed the way they are, that’s why you practise the way you do. Whatever challenges this week throws up, we’ll be excited by it.”

Meanwhile, Peet has reported positively on Liam Marshall, Sam Walters and Junior Nsemba after the trio received treatment during the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re all talking positively at the moment,” Peet confirmed

“That’s all I’ve done so far, had a quick chat in the changing rooms. But they’re all making positive noise at the moment.”