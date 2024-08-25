Matt Peet reacts to Hull FC win as Wigan Warriors boss makes performance admission
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The reigning champions avenged their shock defeat in the reverse fixture at the MKM Stadium and returned to second on the Super League table following the Round 23 win at The Brick Community Stadium, with all tries scored by academy graduates.
20-year-old Jacob Douglas crossed for his first senior try on his home debut to open the scoring, and the winger was joined by Zach Eckersley, Junior Nsemba and Jack Farrimond on the scoresheet.
But Warriors boss Peet admits he wants to see more from his side moving forward, as he reacted: “It was job done.
“There is so much more in us. We know we have to improve and will strive to do that.
“It is worth recognising that we had a very young side.
“But I still go back to job done, move forward, and we're healthy.”
Prolific winger Liam Marshall was named captain for the first time in the absence of Liam Farrell and Kaide Ellis, and celebrated his 200th career appearance in Sunday’s fixture.
He was forced from the action in the second half after a head collision with centre partner Jake Wardle, but later returned to the field with stitches.
“We love him to bits,” Peet said of Marshall. “I’ve been involved with him for a long time and I'm very proud of him. To tell him that he was going to be captain was a privilege.
“He’s a big part of what we do.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.