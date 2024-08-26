Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Young duo Zach Eckersley and Jacob Douglas partnered each other for Wigan Warriors’ senior side for the first time ever in the win over Hull FC - with head coach Matt Peet sharing his delight after revealing he scouted the pair during their amateur junior days at Waterhead ARLFC.

Both outside-backs enjoyed tries in the 22-4 victory at The Brick Community Stadium, including a senior first for Douglas on his second appearance in the first-team, replacing Abbas Miski on the right wing.

And it was Peet who saw their potential as juniors whilst with their Oldham-based amateur club, and have since progressed through Wigan’s academy system all the way to the senior squad.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zach Eckersley and Jacob Douglas both scored in the recent win over Hull FC

“I scouted them when they were under-13s,” Peet said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They were in the same team. I watched them play a left-edge combination quite a bit, and there were quite a few other good players in that team.

“They’ve always been good lads, I think they’ve got good chemistry together and they’ve always had blistering pace.

“It’s surreal. I can remember games where I watched them, and meeting the coach and their parents. The coach of that team deserves credit, and the club deserves credit. It’s amazing how things turn out.

“It’s amazing to see the journeys that the family go on as well. You wonder where the time goes sometimes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan have fielded 13 academy products so far this year, with a series of injuries also opening some opportunities for the club’s youngsters to grab their chances in the first-team.

Eckersley has relished in a breakthrough season with 14 appearances and six tries, while rising half-back Jack Farrimond has also impressed with eight appearances.

Peet said: “I reflect on the season, we’ve had to change the team around a lot and blood quite a lot of players and try a few new combinations. It does give me the confidence that later in the year, should we be hit with something else which is very likely, we should be falling back on familiar things and our reaction to it and knowing that we can deal with any adversity that comes.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in our 30-man squad and our juniors.

“Jack Farrimond is a great example. He’s probably exceeding his projection for his journey.”