Matt Peet shares delight for Wigan Warriors duo he scouted following first-ever in win over Hull FC
Both outside-backs enjoyed tries in the 22-4 victory at The Brick Community Stadium, including a senior first for Douglas on his second appearance in the first-team, replacing Abbas Miski on the right wing.
And it was Peet who saw their potential as juniors whilst with their Oldham-based amateur club, and have since progressed through Wigan’s academy system all the way to the senior squad.
“I scouted them when they were under-13s,” Peet said.
“They were in the same team. I watched them play a left-edge combination quite a bit, and there were quite a few other good players in that team.
“They’ve always been good lads, I think they’ve got good chemistry together and they’ve always had blistering pace.
“It’s surreal. I can remember games where I watched them, and meeting the coach and their parents. The coach of that team deserves credit, and the club deserves credit. It’s amazing how things turn out.
“It’s amazing to see the journeys that the family go on as well. You wonder where the time goes sometimes.”
Wigan have fielded 13 academy products so far this year, with a series of injuries also opening some opportunities for the club’s youngsters to grab their chances in the first-team.
Eckersley has relished in a breakthrough season with 14 appearances and six tries, while rising half-back Jack Farrimond has also impressed with eight appearances.
Peet said: “I reflect on the season, we’ve had to change the team around a lot and blood quite a lot of players and try a few new combinations. It does give me the confidence that later in the year, should we be hit with something else which is very likely, we should be falling back on familiar things and our reaction to it and knowing that we can deal with any adversity that comes.
“I’ve got a lot of confidence in our 30-man squad and our juniors.
“Jack Farrimond is a great example. He’s probably exceeding his projection for his journey.”
