Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Veteran Farrell scored his 150th career try in the 30-8 victory over Catalans Dragons, with 126 of those coming in Super League to take him above Jonny Lomax on the all-time try-scorers list.

Only one forward of the modern era has crossed for more tries in former St Helens star Keiron Cunningham with 138, with time on Farrell’s side to potentially overtake the ex-hooker with his current contract running until the end of 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Farrell scored his 150th career try in the recent win over Catalans Dragons

Peet says he’s ‘very proud’ to call the 33-year-old back-rower Wigan’s captain, having been appointed ahead of the 2023 season to succeed Thomas Leuluai.

Farrell also hit 500 Super League points during Super League Round 9 with a late try in the defeat to Hull KR.

“He’s held in very high esteem,” Peet said of Farrell.

“Liam is a quality player, and an outstanding professional and I’m very proud to call him our captain. I love working closely with him.

“He’s a good man from a good family. He is low maintenance, high performance and self critical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s everything you want in an elite professional and he’s deserved every one of those tries.”

Meanwhile, star half-back and academy product Smith recently marked his 100th Super League appearance at Craven Park.

In 2023, the Widnes-born playmaker made the number seven shirt his own following an ever-present season with 32 games for the Warriors, leading them to the League Leaders’ Shield and to Grand Final glory at Old Trafford.

And Peet is hoping more success is to come from the 24-year-old, with praise for his hard work and dedication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Harry is developing all the time,” the Wigan coach said. “He’s a very studious player and works very hard during the week on and off the field.

“The performances that we’ve got from him over the last few years have been a credit to his hard work and his determination.

“I hope to see him continue developing. I can’t see why he can’t continue to improve with the way he works.