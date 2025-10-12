Matt Peet applauds the Wigan Warriors fans after their Grand Final defeat to Hull KR

Wigan Warriors were dethroned at Old Trafford as Hull KR became just the fifth club to win the Super League Grand Final, with Matt Peet magnanimous in defeat.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warriors were eyeing their third straight Grand Final victory, but it wasn’t to be as Hull KR ran out 24-6 winners in front of a 68,000-strong crowd at the Theatre of Dreams.

Hull KR 10-2 in front at the break thanks to first half tries from Mikey Lewis and Joe Burgess, whilst Wigan had Brad O’Neill in the sin-bin. Adam Keighran kicked a penalty goal for Wigan on the stroke of the half-time hooter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warriors hit back after the second half restart through Harry Smith, but further tries from Jez Litten and Burgess secured Hull KR’s first-ever Grand Final win, and ultimately the treble, with Willie Peters’ side having lifted the Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield earlier this year.

"Credit to Hull KR,” said Peet in his post-match press conference. “It’s tempting to look back and pick on moments, there will be things we’ll look back on and wish we did better, but it’s in the flow of the game and certain points we didn’t do what we’d loved to have done – but you’ve got to credit Hull KR and their energy in those periods. I just think well done to them.

"I think when it comes to a final, it’s the story of the game. We can all see what it is, and I’m proud of the group. It wasn’t to be this evening, and they took their opportunities better than we did. It’s a fine line between winning and losing on these evenings. Credit to them.

"I just think across the 80 minutes we weren’t quite where we needed to be, and Hull KR were good and they deserve it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the full-time hooter, Peet and his players walked across the pitch to applaud the Hull KR fans in a congratulatory moment to the Robins on their maiden Grand Final win, becoming just the fifth club to have achieved the feat alongside Wigan, St Helens, Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls.

"They’ve just won a competition, and for me it feels like the natural thing to do,” said Peet. “We’ve done it when we’ve won as well, you know, rugby league needs supporters and fan bases like the Hull KR ones.

"It’s a great moment in their club’s history, and they deserve to enjoy it. Of course, I wish it was the Wigan fans tonight, but we’ve had our fair share, and the next time one comes around, we’ll probably enjoy a little bit more because of tonight, but you can’t knock anything of the people of Hull KR from top to bottom.

"All of their supporters deserve it. They’ve been through a lot over, well, not just the last few years, it’s decades, isn’t it? They are committed and deserve applause.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warriors will now have some time off, whilst some players will be on international duty in the coming weeks as England host Australia in a three-match Ashes series on home soil.

READ NEXT: Wigan Warriors go down to defeat in Grand Final as Hull KR make Super League history