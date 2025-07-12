The Wigan Warriors team poses for a picture with Sir Billy Boston ahead of their Super League clash with Huddersfield Giants at the Brick Community Stadium

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet paid tribute to Sir Billy Boston after a night of celebration, which was dedicated to rugby league’s first knight.

On Friday evening, the Warriors ran out 30-10 winners against Huddersfield Giants on their return to the Brick Community Stadium after six matches on the road.

But the night truly belonged to Sir Billy, with the Wigan club celebrating the 90-year-old’s recent accolade of becoming the first player to receive a knighthood for services to rugby league.

The Warriors had Russell Watson perform Abide with Me and Jerusalem whilst Sir Billy was sitting on his thrown, with a Tifo – a giant flag of him during his playing days at Central Park in 1962 – unveiled in front of the newly renamed Sir Billy Boston East Stand behind him.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Warriors coach Peet paid tribute to Sir Billy, who scored 478 tries in 488 appearances during his playing days for the Cherry and Whites.

“A showpiece occasion and a credit to him,” said Peet.

"It’s a celebration of Billy Boston, isn’t it? But I think it was a celebration of rugby league, overcoming adversity, working classes, just welcoming all, and that’s what this club is about and what this game is about, and that’s why Billy is the icon that he is.”

Sir Billy was joined by his former teammates Ray Ashby, Colin Clarke and Frankie Parr pre-match, and the current Wigan team posed for a special team photo with the aforementioned trio just minutes before kick-off to a standing ovation from all four stands at the Brick.

"It was a great idea, I told the lads to embrace it,” Peet continued.

"I knew there could potentially have been an awkwardness about it when they know they’ve got to go and play and the other team is looking, thinking ‘we’re going to smash these guys in a minute’ but you don’t get these opportunities all your life, do you? And you don’t get these opportunities at every club.

"I just wanted the players to embrace the evening, but it would’ve been nicer if they put the game to bed earlier, to be honest!”