Matt Peet addresses his players after Wigan Warriors' Grand Final defeat

Following Wigan Warriors’ defeat to Hull KR in the Grand Final, coach Matt Peet got his players in a huddle on the pitch and delivered a message not of blame or frustration – but of perspective and character.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull KR secured their first-ever Super League title thanks to a 24-6 win over the Warriors at Old Trafford on Saturday, bringing an end to Wigan’s two-year dominance as they claimed the treble, having lifted the Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield earlier this year.

In sport, winning and losing dictate everything, but Peet reminded his players after the full-time hooter of a more enduring value system, saying he is proud of his side no matter what the outcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was just saying my feelings for them are not dictated by winning and losing,” Peet said when asked what he said to the players in the post-match huddle.

"I know what they are as men and I know what they are as teammates and I know how they commit themselves to their work, their family lives, to one another, and you take the wins and the losses and you keep moving forward.”

It was a moment that showcased the culture Peet has worked hard to emphasise at Wigan during his tenure – a culture that not only values results and success, but values the community and being good people first and foremost.

"It’s important how we handle ourselves, particularly over the next few days, when we’re being asked certain things repeatedly, and we’ve got to set a good example to those who watch us closely, and that’s what we’ll do,” Peet added.