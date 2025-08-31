Matt Peet applauds the Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet praised the way his side built their game in their win over Catalans Dragons, whilst taking a nod to the ‘resilience and toughness’ of the playing group.

The reigning Super League champions picked up a comfortable 40-4 victory over the Dragons in the south of France on Saturday night, with Peet’s side moving two points clear of third-placed Leeds Rhinos in the table with three rounds of the regular campaign remaining.

Wigan were 16-4 ahead at half-time thanks to efforts from Liam Marshall (2) and Jai Field. The Warriors scored four unanswered tries in the second stanza through Marshall, Field and a brace from Zach Eckersley to secure the two points.

"I like the way we built our game, looked after the ball, kicked pretty well and on the whole defended tough,” said Peet. “We always know we’ve got the talent and capability to post points, but it’s how we earn that.

“I think the way the game unfolded, we had to do quite a lot of goal-line defence, which will stand us in good stead. We’ll learn a bit about what we did well there and a few areas where we can be better.

"But you never get it all your own way when you come to Catalans and we lost a player (Adam Keighran) in the warm-up and then we lost Patrick (Mago to a failed HIA), so I like the toughness and resilience of the group, and the way our middles stood up – Kian McDermott – I love the fact that we can bring these players through and it’s a great challenge for them to be able to come over and play like this in France.”

Next up for the Warriors is the small matter of a derby against St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday.

"It takes care of itself, I don’t have to build this one up, Paul (Wellens) won’t have to build it up,” Peet smiled.

"I’ve got so much admiration for them and for Paul and everyone at the St Helens club, and we certainly bring the best out of each other on and off the field, so regardless of what’s happened this week or this year, it’ll be one for rugby league fans and we’ll look forward to it.”