Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet is delighted to have secured a home semi-final in the play-offs following an 11-try demolition of Castleford Tigers.

As third-placed Leeds Rhinos were stunned by Catalans Dragons on Thursday evening, Wigan knew going into their clash with Castleford that a win would seal a top-two finish and a home semi-final, as well as a week off, whilst the teams who finish between third and sixth battle it out in the eliminator play-offs.

“It’s a big thing, isn’t it?” Peet said on sealing a home semi-final. “It will be great to host the semi-final down here.

"There are no guarantees that it brings a result, but it’s just a reward for our supporters who have been with us through the year, and obviously, the lads love playing here in front of our fans, so as a coach, I’m delighted that they’ve earned that responsibility and they’ve earned that opportunity.”

Abbas Miski, Jai Field, Liam Marshall, and Jack Farrimond bagged two tries each, while Harvie Hill, Zack Eckersley and Ethan Havard also got on the scoresheet, with Muizz Mustapha scoring Castleford’s only try.

"A lot to like and a lot to be grateful for as a coach when you can bring the lads in and give them an opportunity, and I’m confident they’ll take it,” Peet added.

"And when you’ve got a leadership group that drives standards to make sure we’re at it, we’re trying to build and then to come through the game, execute it the way we did and healthily, I don’t think we’ve got any disciplinary concerns, so you don’t get many of these in a head coaching job, any coach will tell you that, so when you get them you’ve got to enjoy them.

“I think we got the basics of the game right. We didn’t turn the ball over coming out of our own end, we kicked well, tackled well and then we’ve got the ability to post points, everyone knows that, so quite a few of our tries weren’t off our set plays as such, but they were just players expressing themselves, running hard with support and getting their eyes up which is want we want them to do.”

Peet was asked about the only try conceded, with Mustapha catching the Wigan defence off guard.

"It was probably the only blot on the night,” Peet smiled. “But credit to Mustapha there, I’m not going to take that one away from him; it was a great play, and he looked great. We can’t let that happen again, but fair play to him.”

Peet felt his side showed improved signs on their 18-4 win over rivals St Helens the week before.

"Much better, but you’ve got to take into consideration that it’s a less intense game, the contacts are a little bit less, the line speed is less, so I thought we did a great job,” he added.

"It’s hard to compare it with another game, but if we can replicate some of what we did tonight in terms of the defensive pressure, then we’ll be heading in the right direction.”