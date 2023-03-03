Liam Marshall went over for a hat-trick in the victory at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Peet states Sean O’Loughlin deserves praise for the defensive work he does with the squad.

He said: “It was a very pleasing result.

Matty Peet

“It was a different type of win from last week and very much the type of game we anticipated, where you’ve got to defend your goal line for large parts.

“Credit to the players, they were able to weather that early storm.

“Once we did that, and the enthusiasm we did it with, I was always confident we could post points ourselves.

“It’s not as easy as it sounds and maximum credit goes to the players, and also to Sean O’Loughlin as our defensive coach.

“To get zeros consecutively, he deserves a lot of credit.

“It’s funny how it turns out sometimes, when you have to do a lot of defending your own goal line early on, it almost steels you for the rest of the game.

“If you score early you can sometimes end up a bit soft.

“It put us in a good position and we deserved every point we got.

"Every minute and every tackle is important, and the way we finished the first half was critical.

“As much as it was nice to win last week, it didn’t make us feel better after round one, but today does put that to bed.

"It’s going to be hard to break into that team.

"We will look at Catalans now and it might be a case of different rotations to suit that game, it will certainly be a challenging one.”

Marshall was denied an earlier try in the first half, after the referee accidentally blocked his run.

"I’m not too sure what happened,” Peet added.

"They were exactly the type of moments we were expecting.

"There’s balls on the pitch, there’s questionable decisions, there’s referees getting under your feet, but it’s all about how you respond in games like this.