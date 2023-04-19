Matty Peet discusses the reports linking Wigan Warriors with ex-St Helens prop Luke Thompson

According to Wide World of Sports, the Warriors have offered the England international a four-year deal that his current side Canterbury Bulldogs cannot match.

Thompson’s contract with the NRL club is said to be around £430,000 per season, but is yet to make an agreement for 2024.

On the rumours, Peet said: “He’s certainly a player I admire.

Luke Thompson (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

“He came through at St Helens and is a fantastic individual.