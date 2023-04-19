Matty Peet discusses the reports linking Wigan Warriors with ex-St Helens prop Luke Thompson
Matty Peet has responded to reports linking Wigan with a move for ex-St Helens prop Luke Thompson.
According to Wide World of Sports, the Warriors have offered the England international a four-year deal that his current side Canterbury Bulldogs cannot match.
Thompson’s contract with the NRL club is said to be around £430,000 per season, but is yet to make an agreement for 2024.
On the rumours, Peet said: “He’s certainly a player I admire.
“He came through at St Helens and is a fantastic individual.
“He’s a player we track and keep an eye on, but as far as that report, and the figures quoted- it was false.”