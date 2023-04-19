News you can trust since 1853
Matty Peet discusses the reports linking Wigan Warriors with ex-St Helens prop Luke Thompson

Matty Peet has responded to reports linking Wigan with a move for ex-St Helens prop Luke Thompson.

By Amos Wynn
Published 19th Apr 2023, 13:42 BST- 1 min read

According to Wide World of Sports, the Warriors have offered the England international a four-year deal that his current side Canterbury Bulldogs cannot match.

Thompson’s contract with the NRL club is said to be around £430,000 per season, but is yet to make an agreement for 2024.

On the rumours, Peet said: “He’s certainly a player I admire.

Luke Thompson (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)Luke Thompson (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Luke Thompson (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
“He came through at St Helens and is a fantastic individual.

“He’s a player we track and keep an eye on, but as far as that report, and the figures quoted- it was false.”

