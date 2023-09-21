Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The two teams head into the final round of the regular season with plenty still to play for.

Wigan currently sit top of the Super League table, but are only ahead of Catalans Dragons and St Helens on points difference.

When asked if he’d be keeping an eye on the other games, Peet responded: "Not one bit, I’ll be watching the ball and our match.

Matty Peet with Adrian Lam

"This ending (to the regular season) is what we’ve always wanted.

"Every game has mattered in the last few games, and it makes the competition more interesting.

"It’s right down to the wire this week and it’s great to be involved and it’s what professional sport should be about.

"When they come up with the fixtures, they’re not daft- they know things could be riding on it.

"As it panned out, it’s massive.

"If someone would’ve told us at the beginning of this year that we would’ve been in this position, then we would’ve been delighted.

"Leigh should be really proud of what they’ve added to the competition.

"They’ve already got the Challenge Cup and they are keen for more success.

"It’s going to be a play-off game before the play-offs.

"Our fans are up for it because we can win the trophy, but also out of respect of Leigh- they know it’s going to be a proper game.

"We really admire what Derek (Beaumont) and his club has done in the last 12 months, with the events he’s put on, the playing squad he’s brought together and the rugby they’ve played under Adrian (Lam).

"So much to respect over there, and we all know over the next few years it’s going to build and build.”

New recruit Tyler Dupree is set to play a big role in the final weeks of the campaign, following the confirmation that Liam Byrne would miss the remainder of the season.

"He’s been a great addition,” Peet added.

"He’s brought a new dimension to our forward pack.

"He’s got levels where he can improve in the next few seasons.