Matty Peet pays tribute to ex-Wigan Warriors, St Helens and Bradford Bulls prop Bryn Hargreaves

The former Wigan, St Helens, Bradford Bulls and Leigh prop, who lived in America, was reported missing in January 2022, which sparked a major search in West Virginia.

On Sunday evening, Hargreaves’ family confirmed his body had been found.

"It’s really sad news,” Peet said.

The body of Bryn Hargreaves has been found 14 months after he went missing

"It’s devastating for the family, they’ve been put through it recently.

"It wasn’t long ago that they were in the club.

"I know his brother. Deepest sympathy goes to them and I just hope they can find some peace now, and move on knowing what has happened.

"It brings it to some sort of end for them, but deepest sympathy for what they have been through.

"The club is hugely behind that family.”

The Warriors also released an official statement on Monday following the news.

They wrote: “Wigan Warriors are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former player, Bryn Hargreaves.

“Bryn Hargreaves played prop in the Wigan Academy from 2002 after signing from Wigan St Patrick’s.

"He made his first team debut from the substitutes bench against Salford City Reds on 11 July 2004 with his full debut following against Harlequins on 1st August of that year.

“Given a two-year full-time contract with the Wigan Warriors 2004, Hargreaves capped the 2004 season by being awarded the Under-21s Billie Joe Edwards and Craig Johnson Memorial Player of the Year trophy.

"After a spell on loan at Leigh Centurions, he went on to play for St Helens and Bradford Bulls before announcing his early retirement from the sport in 2012.

“Bryn, Heritage Number 966, made 33 appearances for the Club across his two-year stint in Cherry and White.

"Our thoughts are with this family and friends at this sad time.”

St Helens were also among Hargreaves’ former clubs to pay tribute to him.

Chairman Eamonn McManus said: “Our thoughts and prayers are very much with his family at this incredibly difficult time. They have also had to deal with a prolonged period of stress prior this awful news.

“Bryn was extremely well liked and respected by his team mates and by all involved with the club during his four seasons with us from 2007 to 2010.

“He was very much part of the great Saints team of that era and was a World Club Challenge winner in 2007 and a Challenge Cup winner in 2008.

