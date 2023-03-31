News you can trust since 1853
Matty Peet pleased with Wigan Warriors' performed in the victory over Leigh Leopards

Matty Peet says Wigan Warriors took some steps in the right direction in their 34-6 victory over Leigh Leopards.

By Amos Wynn
Published 31st Mar 2023, 09:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 09:44 BST

Abbas Miski and Jai Field both went over for braces in the win, while Bevan French was influential throughout.

After making a number of changes ahead of the game, Peet states it comes as no surprise that his players are able to adapt to different positions.

“It was a pleasing performance,” he said.

The Wigan Warriors players celebrate with the travelling fans
The Wigan Warriors players celebrate with the travelling fans
The Wigan Warriors players celebrate with the travelling fans
“You always want to win, but I think we took some positive steps forward.

“We knew what we were stepping into in terms of the event, so there was nothing about that game that shocked us.

“It probably brought the best out of our players, and we needed that to come away with the win.

“I’m not surprised by how players adapted, it’s one of our strengths having people popping up in different positions.

“I have plenty of respect for Leigh, but it’s onto the next one now.”

Peet was happy with a number of individual displays in the victory on Thursday night.

“Bevan (French) is more in the game at fullback, so it’s always pleasing,” he added.

“We’ve always known he’s capable of that, it’s just about when we interject him into that position.

“He certainly performed as we’d expect him to, and he should be proud.

“I love what Abbas Miski brought, with his passion and commitment.

“It was really positive from him and others.

“I thought Harry (Smith) was outstanding.

“Watching these young players develop- sometimes they have tricky weeks when it doesn’t quite go their way and other times they nail it, and that’s what being at this club is about.

“The lads know we’ve got trust in them, and we work hard on the training field to help people along their journey.

“Harry is testament to that, there’s plenty of improvement in him but there’s some big plays there.

“Ethan Havard is also worth a special mention, he’s building a game that’s really exciting.

“I like our front-rowers in general.

"We thought it was a game where legs and lungs would benefit.

"We knew Leigh would start at full throttle, but we pride ourselves on our ability to sustain that level.

"Joe (Shorrocks) and Brad (O’Neill) were a big part of that, as was Kaide Ellis.”

