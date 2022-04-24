Matty Peet pleased with Wigan Warriors' resilience in the 30-24 victory over Salford Red Devils

Jai Field went over for late try, to give his side a 30-24 win at the DW Stadium.

Peet was pleased by how hard his team worked to keep going.

He said: “I’m delighted with the result and the effort from the players over this period. It’s been great commitment from them.

Matty Peet

“Sometimes you can watch a game and see the way it’s heading. A few things came together where I thought it might not be our day. I thought Salford were excellent, and at the beginning of the second half they were winning that energy battle.

“It was a really tough, physical game between two committed teams at the end of what has been a tough period. We are proud of resilience and the persistence to keep going, working for one and other.

“In the end one player has broken the game open, but it was built on a sustained period of hard work. There was a lot of quality effort towards the end of the game, we lifted our intensity, which ultimately allowed Jai the right to do what he did.

“I was pleased that during that period towards the end of the game, we were able to lift our energy in defence and put some pressure on their kicks.

“Jai is doing some incredible things, which is the reason people come to games. People turn the TV on to watch moments like that and see players like him. He’s doing a lot of effort related things as well.

“It motivates us to be a team that can inspire the next generation and for people to take up the sport. We’ve got a group of players who can do that at the moment and Jai is leading the way.”

Peet was pleased to see both Liam Marshall and Iain Thornley return to action, following their spells on the sidelines, while he gave an update on why Brad Singleton was absent.

“I thought they were good,” he added.

“They both carried with energy, in a game which needed it. For both teams, the players who had fresh legs stood out quite a bit.

“I also thought Brad O’Neill did well, and he will look to build on that now. It felt like a big step for him today. He grew into the game and had some nice touches.