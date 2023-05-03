Matty Peet praises Wigan Warriors' England representatives for their displays in the mid-season international
Matty Peet says it was pleasing to see so many graduates of the Wigan system involved in England’s mid-season international.
The Warriors had six representatives from the current squad in the 64-0 victory over France at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, while a couple of ex-players also featured.
Peet believes every player who appeared in the game will be better for the experience.
“It was very pleasing,” he said.
“Our players came into work with a spring in their step this week, we’re all proud of them.
“We take great pride in seeing them represent England.
“They did the club proud, they did themselves proud, and they did their families proud.
“It’s important that they all build on that individually.
“They all come back with confidence and would’ve also learnt a little bit.
“It was a day the club should’ve been very proud of too- and I put Warrington in that bracket as well with how many of the players they’ve produced playing in that game.
“Even seeing George (Williams) and Matty Nicholson out was great.
“I thought it was a good advert for some of the academies in Super League.
“The community clubs deserve a lot of credit as well.
“Everyone involved in these young men’s careers take immense pride when they reach the England stage.
“The more clubs that contribute to the national programme; the better it will be.
“Our lads performed well, and it bodes well for the future of the English game.
“It’s great news we’ve got the series against Tonga at the end of the year.”
Peet was also pleased to see a partnership form between a current Wigan player and another familiar face to the club.
“We’ve always known at this club that Harry Smith and George would be a great partnership, having worked with both of them and knowing their strengths.
“It’s something I’ve thought about before and knew it would be a really good blend.
“It’s probably a classic seven and six.
“They both shared the kicking duties well at the weekend.
“Harry’s organisational and communication skills combined with George’s run threat would’ve been a dream for Shaun Wane at the weekend.”