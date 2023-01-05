News you can trust since 1853
Matty Peet praises Wigan Warriors fan Gary McKee who ran 365 marathons in a year

Matty Peet says it was “inspiring” to see a Wigan Warriors fan complete their challenge of running a marathon on every day of 2022 to raise money for charity.

By Amos Wynn
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Gary McKee, 53, from Cumbria, has reached his target of £1million, which will be shared between Macmillan Cancer Support and West Cumbria Hospice at Home.

The father of three completed the final run of his challenge on New Year’s Eve.

Peet said: “Me and my wife had a good chat about it.

“What he’s done is unbelievable.

“It’s important that we get him into the club soon and let him know how highly he is thought of here.

“That commitment he has made for charity is fantastic. Congratulations to him and all of his support team.

“To commit yourself for so long, and on a day to day basis, is exceptional and quite inspiring.

Matty Peet has praised Wigan Warriors fan Gary McKee

“I know our lads have spoken about it and Brad (Singleton) spent some time with him.

“It’s unbelievable what he’s done.

“The more we can do to show we value his commitment, the better.”

Wigan Warriors fans have also taken to social media to share their admiration for McKee.

One wrote: “Well done Gary. Amazing achievement.”

Another added: “Wow, well done. I can’t even run around the corner, and this man has done 365 marathons. What an achievement.”

A third agreed: “Absolute legend. Unbelievable effort and endurance. Well done Gary.”

Donations can still be made via McKee’s Just Giving page, as the total continues to go up.