Matty Peet reflects on Wigan Warriors' first defeat of the season and states Kaide Ellis' red card was unacceptable

Mitchell Pearce scored a brace, as the French team inflicted a first defeat of the season onto their opponents.

Peet says his side will learn from the result, and admits it’s clear where they went wrong in the game.

He said: “We were given a lesson of how to play wet weather rugby by Catalans. They kicked excellently and competed very hard, and on the flip side we were in double figures for errors, so didn’t really give ourselves a chance.

Peet was frustrated with Wigan's errors

“We’ve learnt some lessons because we’ve not been good enough across the two games (in France). It’s highlighted where we are at as a group. It’s important that we stick together as a group and look to attack the next stage of the season.

“You have to credit Catalans. They defended really well and were aggressive, forcing us into errors, so we’ve got to improve. I’m disappointed that we didn’t show the best of us but it’s an easy hole to highlighted, we didn’t look after the ball.

“They dominated field position. Obviously, the way we want to play, moving the ball, in these conditions is different but we need to learn to adapt. It’s quite simple to identify where we were wrong.”

Peet was left frustrated by Kaide Ellis’ late dismissal, after the prop and Jordan Dezaria were both shown reds for throwing punches.

“I’m particularly disappointed with that,” he added.

“He knows and all of our players know that won’t be accepted, I don’t like it and they need to learn fast that it won’t be tolerated. There’s no excuse.”