Liam Farrell went over for a hat-trick in the 26-22 win at Craven Park, including the deciding try in additional time.

Peet states he went through a range of emotions throughout the evening, with a late Abbas Miski try needed to take the fixture beyond 80 minutes.

“It was that kind of game,” he said.

Matty Peet

“Our performance went from good to bad, from good to bad.

“Hull KR might feel the same.

“A lot of what we did poorly was credit to them.

“They do so many good things here, in attack and defence.

Wigan Warriors celebrate at full time

“At the start of the second half in particular I felt that they were the better team.

“Our discipline was letting us down, and I don’t think we really clicked, but the lads never gave in.

“I’ve got to commend the lads’ character and their willingness to move the ball to certain areas.

“They kept turning up for each other and produced some good efforts defensively.

“There’s plenty to improve on.

“We know what we look like when we play well and we know what we look like when we play poorly, and we want to play well for the club.

“We can take the results either way- it’s nice to win, but we want to play to our standards.

“There’s so much to work on, but what is hard to give the team is character, and we’ve got that in abundance.

“We’ve got some talent but our work ethic is outstanding and that’s what got us the results in the last two weeks."

Hull KR had the first attempt in golden point, with Mikey Lewis hitting the post.

Down the other end, Bevan French reacted quickly to find a gap in the Robins’ line to break free, before providing the assist for Farrell’s winner.

"It’s just Bevan trusting his instincts,” Peet added.

"He plays with his eyes up, which is what we encourage him to do.

“We can’t shy away from the fact that the game could’ve gone either way. They’re a fantastic team and for large parts of the game they had us.

“They took the lead when Ryan Hall got the sin bin.

“They’re building something really special here and that’s credit to Willie (Peters) and the players.

“It’s nice to come away with the two points, it could be important for us.

“We don’t get carried away with the league table but we understand how close we are to KR, so to win in that manner is a good reward for us.

“We need to get some work done this week.

“Some aspects of what we are doing at the moment need to improve and the only way to do that is out on the training field, and I look forward to it.

