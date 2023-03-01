Matty Peet says a 'massive challenge' awaits Wigan Warriors in this Friday's game against Castleford Tigers

His side travel to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Friday night (K.O. 8pm), where they will be looking to pick up their first away win of the 2023 season.

Peet states he was pleased with the way the Warriors bounced back from their round one defeat to Hull KR, as they produced a 60-0 victory in last week’s game against Wakefield Trinity at the DW Stadium, in a match that saw Liam Marshall go over for four tries.

“It was the perfect response,” he said.

Matty Peet

“We built the game quite well and were willing to put sets together, building pressure on Wakefield.

“There wasn’t much else we could do after the Hull KR game.

“Although we don’t want to get carried away, it was a good step.

“We try to respond the same, win, lose or draw.

“We just look at the performance analytically to see where we can improve.

“It was business as usual.

“We do believe if we get our game right then we will post points against teams, but it just takes different blocks of time in different games.

“We’ve got to be willing to earn the right.

“Early season form can build confidence and momentum, but peaking at the right time is also important as well, so it’s about getting a balance.

“The best way to do that is to focus on the process each week and not be over emotional either way.

“We’re expecting a very tough game from Castleford.

“We are well aware that the venue, the atmosphere and the opposition bring a massive challenge.

“It took the best of St Helens to keep them out at times.

“Although the result didn’t go their way, there were plenty of good signs for them.

“As much as it is a challenge, it’s a fantastic place to go in terms of the intensity, and hopefully that’s the reason why our players are in the game.

“When you get noise and rivalry that’s what makes it feel like a big game.

“As much as we got a good atmosphere at the DW, it was kind of one way, so the good atmospheres are always generated when there are two sets of fans.”

The Warriors spent some time training at the home of Shevington Sharks earlier this week.

“It’s a continuation of what we did last year in terms of trying to train out in the community a little bit more to give the players that grounding,” he added.

“When you are preparing for an away game it just takes you away from familiar surroundings.

“It’s just to mix it up and keep the players on their toes.

“The clubs are brilliant and when you look at the facilities Shevington have got, it’s what they deserve.

“They’re one of the community partners we are delighted to be associated with.