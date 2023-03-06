Matty Peet says every department at Wigan Warriors deserves credit for the club's 2023 season ticket sales

The club announced the news ahead of their opening home game of the new campaign against Wakefield Trinity.

Peet states every department at Wigan deserves credit for the contributions they make to attract fans to the DW Stadium.

“It’s a positive reflection for the whole club,” he said.

Wigan Warriors fans at the game against Wakefield

“The way the team plays and the way they immerse themselves into the community does contribute, but it goes a lot deeper than that.

“It’s about the atmosphere being generated at the fan village and the work all the club staff are doing there.

“It’s the way our media goes out, and our marketing.

“Every department in the club deserves credit for those increases in ticket sales, and it’s just the beginning.”