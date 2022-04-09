Matty Peet says Wigan Warriors face a 'very big challenge' in Sunday's game away to Wakefield Trinity

His side travel to Belle Vue on Sunday in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.

Peet is expecting a tough afternoon for his players, as they look to progress to the semi-finals of the competition at Elland Road on May 7.

He said: “When it’s knock-out rugby against such a good team like Wakefield it’s particularly exciting.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Peet says Belle Vue is a difficult place to visit

“They are a very good team, they are a team you would pay to watch. You know they can trouble you at any point and play a really good style. They’ve got class all over the field.

“They’re tough to beat, particularly at home, where they have a good crowd, who get excited by decisions. It’s quite an hostile environment that needs a strong referee.

“When the style of play and atmosphere combine it can become a really powerful thing. It’s our job to stifle it, by playing our best brand. We know it’s a very big challenge.

“The reason they’re not higher consistently is because they don’t have the depth, but when they have their best players on the field, they’re a match for anybody. They’ve got a class to beat anyone on a given day.

“Since Willie (Poching) has come in, they’ve won a high percentage of their games. He’s really well respected and clearly someone they are playing for. He’s got them playing a style which suits their club. It’s exciting and unpredictable, but they know how to work hard.”

Peet says he enjoys switching between Super League and the Challenge Cup, and believes his side’s outlook does not alter depending on the competition.

“We really like it,” he said.

“It hardens you to that knockout mentality, and realistically we are preparing for our best performance every week. Everyone is searching for that 80 minute performance to show the best of themselves.

“We feel if we continue to improve and learn on a daily basis then we will become tough to beat. I don’t think the lads can try any harder on a week-to-week basis but it does intensify the pressure.

“My childhood is something I took for granted, because you went down to Wembley very consistently, it was just the norm, a special time, with special teams. It is something we would love to recreate, but there’s a long road ahead.

“History is fantastic but it won’t count for much come kick off time. Wakefield will have their own motivations.”

Peet was also pleased this week to welcome fans down to Robin Park Arena to watch an open training session.

“It’s superb and we want to do it more,” he said.

“They’re a part of the club, so to keep them at arm's length is not something we are about. We want to welcome them and make them feel a part of it if we enjoy success. It was important, given the long turnaround, that we integrated them in our training.