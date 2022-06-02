Matty Peet says Wigan Warriors need to quickly move on from their Challenge Cup victory

His side returns to Super League action on Saturday, with a game against Castleford Tigers at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle (K.O. 2pm).

Peet states Wigan need to rediscover some form and improve on the way they are currently playing.

He said: “With the Challenge Cup, you’ve got to move on quickly.

Matty Peet

“When we spoke in pre-season about what we wanted to do as a group, I think that weekend was a step in the right direction. So many people had a great time, the homecoming was unbelievable, and just shows rugby league in Wigan is thriving.

“We did celebrate, but now you wouldn’t know too much about it. It’s important that we recognise being Challenge Cup champions, but for most of the time you need to concentrate on the task at hand.

“Our next step is to play well and find some form individually and collectively. If you look at the way we are playing, it’s not to the best of our ability. We need to improve our performances rather than setting any grand goals.

“We did some things at the weekend, and in the last few weeks, where I feel there has been elements of our game that is below par.

“We’ve just been honest and open in the fact that we have achieved something special and are doing some positive things, while there are still areas of improvement.

“We said from the start we would constantly look at ways to get better and that doesn’t change because there’s a trophy in the cabinet. I don’t think anyone who has won one trophy is satisfied.“This game will be the same as the previous week when we went to Hull, where we can’t shy away from what has happened. We wanted to be in a Challenge Cup final and wanted to be celebrating, so we can’t complain about it.