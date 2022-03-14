His side suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday, as they lost 28-0 to Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

Peet believes the way they respond to that result is key in finding out more about his team.

He said: “It’s essential. We will find out where we are as a group by how we react to the performance. I look forward to Thursday night, we are against a tough team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Peet wants to see a reaction from his side

“It’s our first real bump in the road and our first real test as a group. We were always aware it wasn’t going to be a straightforward season from start to finish, and there would be times when you are tested.

“Catalans away in the pouring down rain is obviously a difficult challenge, and we will find out a lot about ourselves by how we react, how we stick together and how we stick to our processes. Don’t start doubting everything, just get better at what we are doing.

“We’ve learnt some lessons because we’ve not been good enough across the two games (in France). It’s highlighted where we are at as a group. It’s important that we stick together as a group and look to attack the next stage of the season."

Catalans started the game on the front foot and went over for their first try after 17 minutes, as Mitchell Pearce received the ball from a scrum and darted through the Wigan defence.

In an error-filled game by the Warriors, they conceded two penalties in the space of four minutes, with Sam Tomkins successfully kicking both.

Before the break, John Bateman couldn’t keep hold of a Michael McIlorum kick, allowing Mickael Goudemand to pick up the loose ball and go over from close range.

In the second half, it was Josh Drinkwater’s boot that was causing Wigan more problems.

His grubber kick’s assisted Pearce’s second of the night and helped Samisoni Langi add his name to the scoresheet.

The game took an ugly turn with 10 minutes remaining, with Kaide Ellis and Jordan Dezaria both being shown red cards by referee Robert Hicks for throwing punches at each other.