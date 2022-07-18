Mike Cooper joins Wigan Warriors immediately following his Warrington Wolves departure

The 33-year-old prop was originally set to link up with the club for the 2023 season, but the move has been brought forward following his early departure from Warrington Wolves.

Cooper will now join the rest of the squad at Robin Park Arena, and is in contention to make his debut against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley Stadium on Thursday evening.

Warriors executive director Kris Radlinski said: “Once it became clear to Mike that he was not part of Warrington’s plans for the remainder of the year, we seized the opportunity to strengthen our squad at a key point in the season.

Mike Cooper has joined Wigan Warriors

"With eight games to go before the play-offs begin, we get a guy with bags of experience who is hungry for success. We look forward to him getting started and is available for selection immediately.”

Cooper brings a wealth of experience to the Wigan team, having played 238 games for Warrington.

After coming through the Wolves’ youth system, he made his senior debut for the club in 2006.

He remained at the Halliwell Jones Stadium until 2014, when he made the move to Australia, spending two years in the NRL with St George Illawarra Dragons, making 69 appearances.

During his second spell with Warrington, he won the 2019 Challenge Cup, was named in the Super League Dream Team for 2020, and was awarded a testimonial year.

Cooper is now contracted to Wigan for 2023, with a further 12-month option available.