Morgan Smithies says Wigan Warriors need to improve on a number of things following their 'toughest' defeat of the year

Matty Peet’s side will be looking to bounce back from last week’s defeat to Leeds Rhinos, as they welcome the Robins to the DW Stadium on Thursday night.

Smithies states it is crucial for the Warriors to fix up their errors from the game at Headingley.

He said: “I don’t think anyone was expecting last week’s result. We got beat by the better team on the day. We can’t let it happen again.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morgan Smithies

“The good thing about rugby is you play the week after, so we can go out there and improve on a lot of things.

“It was a tough defeat to take, probably the toughest of the year.

“It’s knocked us back into reality. We’ve done a lot of good things this year, beating good teams and winning the Challenge Cup, but there’s still quite a few games to go.

“If we are looking to get to that Grand Final then we can’t be making mistakes like that. Luckily we can fix them up.

“There weren’t many good things to take out of that match, but if there is a positive then it has to be our reaction going into the Hull KR game.

“After losing like that you just want to be back on that pitch, doing everything you can for the team.

“All of the boys are buzzing to get out there.

“Hull KR are a good team, who are unpredictable and like to throw the ball about.

“We have to be on the top of our game because defence last week was nowhere near good enough or to our standards.

“There will be a big emphasis on not letting them score tries, turning up for one and other.

“Sometimes Hull KR can be tricky, so we can’t switch off at any time because they can rack up points quickly.

“We will be starting fast and setting the tone early on.”

Smithies says it is exciting for Wigan to have five of their remaining seven matches at home.

“I know for a fact the fans will be turning out, as they have done every game this season,” he added.

“I have definitely enjoyed my rugby more this year, and it is down to the supporters.

“With them behind you, it’s next level getting the wins and celebrating with them.

“The crowd and the atmosphere at the DW has been outstanding, and I’ve never really experienced anything like it there before.