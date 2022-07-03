Much more to come from us, insists Wigan Warriors coach

Bevan French, Abbas Miski and Kai Pearce-Paul all helped themselves to a couple of tries as Wigan won 46-22 to record a fourth straight league victory.

The Warriors are now only two points behind leaders St Helens - who they play at next weekend's Magic Weekend in Newcastle.

Abbas Miski crosses for one of his two tries at Wakefield

But coach Peet says there's much more to come from his Challenge Cup winners.

"It was certainly a good result," he said. "And I thought the performance at the start was professional, but at times there wasn't enough balance in our game.

"On the whole, though, to come to Wakefield and go home with two points is very pleasing.

"Our attacking quality is there for all to see, but that can become a danger at times.

"You can be tempted to overplay your hand at times, but we'd rather be that way than overly conservative.

"We're always trying to strike that balance but, yes, at times today we looked really dangerous.

"Obviously we've got plenty of pace and plenty of skill out there, as well as ball movement.

"It's just about knowing when to play and when to keep it simple."

The scoreline perhaps flattered the home side, who couldn't get to grips with Wigan's attacking quality, but who managed to breach the visitors' defence on four occasions.

"You never like conceding points, but we also understand why that happened," added Peet.

"And let's not forget Wakefield, when they get opportunities, can be very clinical.

"They are very capable when they're allowed to be, and we've been on the wrong end of a lot of bad results here in recent years, so it's a good win."

Tries from Pearce-Paul, Liam Marshall and Liam Farrell had Wigan 18-0 up inside 15 minutes, before Wakefield struck back with a couple of touchdowns of their own.